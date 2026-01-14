FBI Searches Journalist's Home in Government Secrets Leak Probe
The FBI has searched journalist Hannah Natanson's home as part of an investigation into a government secrets leak involving a Maryland contractor. Agents seized her phone and watch. The operation relates to classified information taken by a system administrator. Authorities have not commented further.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic development, FBI agents have conducted a search of journalist Hannah Natanson's residence, according to The Washington Post. This operation is part of a broader investigation into a Maryland contractor accused of leaking government secrets.
During the search at Natanson's Virginia home, agents confiscated her phone and a Garmin watch. The investigation focuses on a system administrator suspected of removing classified reports from official channels.
FBI and Justice Department officials have yet to offer public comments regarding the details or implications of the investigation. The silence leaves many questions unanswered as the probe continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)