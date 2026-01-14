Left Menu

FBI Searches Journalist's Home in Government Secrets Leak Probe

The FBI has searched journalist Hannah Natanson's home as part of an investigation into a government secrets leak involving a Maryland contractor. Agents seized her phone and watch. The operation relates to classified information taken by a system administrator. Authorities have not commented further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:13 IST
FBI Searches Journalist's Home in Government Secrets Leak Probe
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic development, FBI agents have conducted a search of journalist Hannah Natanson's residence, according to The Washington Post. This operation is part of a broader investigation into a Maryland contractor accused of leaking government secrets.

During the search at Natanson's Virginia home, agents confiscated her phone and a Garmin watch. The investigation focuses on a system administrator suspected of removing classified reports from official channels.

FBI and Justice Department officials have yet to offer public comments regarding the details or implications of the investigation. The silence leaves many questions unanswered as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

 India
2
Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026