Amidst Unrest: Nagpur's Night of Terror

In Nagpur, prohibitory orders were imposed following violence, with several vehicles and homes vandalized. Clashes broke out after rumors of a holy book burning. Police arrived late, leaving residents alarmed. Authorities are investigating while residents demand justice and police assurance.

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Nagpur as violence continues to escalate, police have confirmed. This follows another clash in the Hansapuri area, where vehicles and homes were vandalized and set ablaze.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal stated that section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been activated in the area to prevent further public disturbances. The unrest erupted when stones were thrown at police in the Chitnis Park area after rumors spread of the burning of a community's holy book during a right-wing protest to remove Aurangzeb's tomb. This incident left six civilians and three officers injured, officials reported.

The Hansapuri area witnessed another outbreak of violence late in the evening, resulting in more vandalism. Eyewitnesses, including Sharad Gupta, recount vehicles set aflame and properties vandalized by mobs with obscured faces. Despite residents' calls for immediate police action, officers reportedly arrived an hour later. Police presence has since been bolstered in the troubled area as further investigations are underway.

