State of Emergency Declared in Lima Amid Rising Violence

On Monday, Peru's government declared a state of emergency in the capital, Lima, following an alarming surge in violence. The decree comes after the tragic death of popular cumbia musician Paul Flores, who was fatally shot while traveling by bus on Sunday.

This dramatic incident has sparked widespread public outrage and has urged President Dina Boluarte to call for severe measures, including the potential implementation of the death penalty for murderers, despite current limitations restricting it to convicted traitors only.

The emergency measures, which extend to the neighboring Callao province, have granted authorities increased power to deploy the military on the streets in an effort to curb lawlessness. This comes as Peru faces an uptick in criminal activities, notably extortion, despite recent arrests of gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)