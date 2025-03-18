Left Menu

North Korea Condemns U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Violation of Sovereignty

North Korea criticized U.S. strikes on Yemen, labeling them as breaches of international law and sovereignty. Ambassador Ma Dong Hui expressed concern over the attacks that killed over 50 people. He condemned the U.S. actions, accusing them of pursuing geopolitical interests and violating the U.N. Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has vocally denounced recent U.S. military strikes on Yemen, calling them a gross violation of international law and the sovereignty of another nation. The country's state media reported their ambassador to Yemen's strong condemnation on Tuesday.

The U.S. action, ordered by President Donald Trump, targeted Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in response to their disruptive actions in the Red Sea. Tragically, the assault claimed the lives of at least 53 individuals, including women and children, according to Yemen's Houthi-controlled health ministry.

North Korean ambassador Ma Dong Hui criticized the U.S. operations, labeling them indiscriminate and reckless, infringing upon territorial sovereignty in pursuit of geopolitical goals. The U.S. Defense Department reported the strikes hit over 30 locations utilizing fighter jets from a nearby aircraft carrier.

