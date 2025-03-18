Pet Dog Dispute Turns Violent in Thane

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane city, a dispute over a pet dog's behavior spiraled into violence. The incident began when a 45-year-old man was bitten by a neighbor's dog on March 14.

The injured man, after warning his neighbor to control the pet, became embroiled in a heated argument. This dispute further intensified, with the dog's owner allegedly attacking him with a cricket bat, as confirmed by Kapurbawdi police officials.

Suffering severe injuries, the victim was hospitalized. The Kapurbawdi police have filed an FIR against the dog owner under section 118(1) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means. An investigation is currently underway.

