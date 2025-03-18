Left Menu

Pet Dog Dispute Turns Violent in Thane

In Thane, Maharashtra, a conflict over a pet dog biting a man escalated into violence. The dog's owner attacked the man with a cricket bat, leading to severe injuries. The police registered a case against the owner under charges of causing grievous harm, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:28 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane city, a dispute over a pet dog's behavior spiraled into violence. The incident began when a 45-year-old man was bitten by a neighbor's dog on March 14.

The injured man, after warning his neighbor to control the pet, became embroiled in a heated argument. This dispute further intensified, with the dog's owner allegedly attacking him with a cricket bat, as confirmed by Kapurbawdi police officials.

Suffering severe injuries, the victim was hospitalized. The Kapurbawdi police have filed an FIR against the dog owner under section 118(1) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

