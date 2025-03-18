Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Letters Targeting Australian Activist
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has addressed concerns with China over anonymous letters sent to Australians, offering rewards for information on Hong Kong dissident Kevin Yam. The letters, linked to Hong Kong police, seek Yam, who is accused of organizing 2019 protests. Wong emphasized Australia's stance against foreign interference.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has addressed growing concerns with China regarding anonymous letters delivered to residents in Melbourne. These letters promised substantial rewards for information on the whereabouts of Kevin Yam, an Australian citizen and noted Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.
The controversy arose when letters, reportedly sent from Hong Kong, were received by some Australians late last week, offering HKD$1 million ($130,000) for tips on Yam. Minister Wong has made it clear that Australia does not condone foreign interference that endangers its citizens.
While the letters contained contact details for the Hong Kong police, it remains uncertain who dispatched them. Both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have yet to respond to requests for comment, but Wong has already communicated her concerns to both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Campus Turmoil: Student Activists Clash with Political Wings Amidst Strike in West Bengal
Law and Order Concerns Amid Social Activist Medha Patkar's Visit to Hyderabad
Social Activist Medha Patkar's Controversial Hyderabad Visit: A Clash of Rights and Regulations
Portronics and TWID Revolutionize Shopping Experience with Reward Points Integration
Sena Activists Demand Justice for Sarpanch's Brutal Murder