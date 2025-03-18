Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Letters Targeting Australian Activist

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has addressed growing concerns with China regarding anonymous letters delivered to residents in Melbourne. These letters promised substantial rewards for information on the whereabouts of Kevin Yam, an Australian citizen and noted Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.

The controversy arose when letters, reportedly sent from Hong Kong, were received by some Australians late last week, offering HKD$1 million ($130,000) for tips on Yam. Minister Wong has made it clear that Australia does not condone foreign interference that endangers its citizens.

While the letters contained contact details for the Hong Kong police, it remains uncertain who dispatched them. Both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have yet to respond to requests for comment, but Wong has already communicated her concerns to both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)