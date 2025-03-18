Rabri Devi Faces ED in Land-For-Jobs Scandal
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi appeared at the Enforcement Directorate amidst allegations in the land-for-jobs scam. Her daughter, MP Misa Bharti, also accused, accompanied her. The RJD criticized BJP for using central agencies against political opponents before elections. The scam dates back to Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi attended a session at the Enforcement Directorate's office, as a part of the ongoing investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.
She was joined by her daughter, Misa Bharti, a Member of Parliament from Patliputra, who is also implicated in the case. Their appearance drew hundreds of supporting party workers chanting in their favor.
RJD spokesman Ejaz Ahmed accused the BJP of deploying central agencies against its opponents in election-bound states, citing similar events in Jharkhand and Delhi. The scam is linked to the period when Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi's husband, served as Railway Minister in the UPA government.
