Supreme Court Slams Lower Courts for Unnecessary Detention

The Supreme Court has voiced its dismay at the refusal of bail pleas by trial courts in cases not deemed serious, despite investigations being concluded. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the need to avoid becoming a police state where law enforcement acts with arbitrary authority in detaining individuals.

The justices noted a concerning trend, pointing out that two decades ago, such bail issues rarely escalated to the high court or Supreme Court level. Justice Oka remarked on the unnecessary burden on the judicial system, as cases that should be resolved at the trial level are being brought before the apex court.

This issue has been repeatedly flagged by the Supreme Court, urging trial and high courts to be more liberal with bail, particularly in minor infraction cases. The Court criticized what it sees as 'intellectual dishonesty' in lower courts denying bail, despite directives to prioritize individual liberty unless detention is required.

