Trilateral Talks: South Korea, China, and Japan Meet in Tokyo

Foreign ministers from South Korea, China, and Japan will meet in Tokyo to strengthen trilateral cooperation. The talks will cover regional and international issues. South Korea’s Cho Tae-yul will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi during the discussions.

In a significant diplomatic gathering, foreign ministers from South Korea, China, and Japan convene in Tokyo this Saturday to fortify trilateral relations. The meeting will focus on cooperation achievements since last year's summit.

This marks the first such tricountry ministerial talk since November 2023, held previously in the South Korean city of Busan. Both regional and international situations will be high on the agenda.

On the sidelines, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will engage in separate bilateral discussions with Japan's Takeshi Iwaya and China's Wang Yi, further bolstering diplomatic channels among the three nations.

