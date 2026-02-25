Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a landmark trip to Japan, endeavoring to draw significant investments and fortify industrial ties.

Upon arrival in Tokyo, he met senior Japanese officials and Indian community members, aiming to promote Uttar Pradesh as a prime global investment destination. His itinerary includes discussions with executives from Konoike Transport, Mitsui & Co, and Denso Corporation.

The chief minister is set to address representatives of key industries, reiterating his vision for Uttar Pradesh to be a one-trillion-dollar economy through strategic infrastructural development and global collaboration.