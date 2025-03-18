Controversy Ignites as South Korea Lands on U.S. Sensitive List

The U.S. Energy Department's decision to include South Korea on its 'sensitive' list has ignited a wave of controversy, with South Korean officials expressing surprise over the move. The categorization, announced by Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador, follows incidents of mishandled sensitive information by South Koreans visiting American laboratories.

According to Yun, the designation stems primarily from the sheer number of South Korean students, researchers, and officials accessing U.S. labs, rather than any broader diplomatic issues. The classification relegates South Korea among lower-tier countries like China and Iran, though it is said to bear no significant impact on bilateral cooperation.

While the designation appears to have limited immediate consequences, it comes amidst delicate diplomatic discussions. In response, South Korean officials indicated plans to request removal from the list in their upcoming visit to the U.S., amid concerns over nuclear policy discussions and trade dynamics.

