Left Menu

Tragic End: College Student Murdered in Kollam by Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

A 22-year-old student in Kollam, Kerala, was allegedly murdered by his sister's ex-fiancé, Thejas Raj. The incident occurred after the sister called off the engagement. Raj, dressed in a purdah, reportedly committed suicide after the crime. Authorities are probing the source of the petrol used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:28 IST
Tragic End: College Student Murdered in Kollam by Sister’s Ex-Fiancé
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old college student was fatally attacked in the Kollam district of Kerala, a crime allegedly committed by the former fiancé of the victim's sister, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Thejas Raj, had been engaged to the sister of the victim, Febin George Gomas. Neighbors indicated that the engagement was recently called off, a decision they suspect led to the tragic event on Monday night.

In a startling twist, Raj reportedly arrived at the victim's home in disguise, wearing a purdah. He was armed with a knife and petrol. Following the incident, Raj was found dead on a railway track, appearing to have been hit by a train, in what police assume to be a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025