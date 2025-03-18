Tragic End: College Student Murdered in Kollam by Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

A 22-year-old college student was fatally attacked in the Kollam district of Kerala, a crime allegedly committed by the former fiancé of the victim's sister, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Thejas Raj, had been engaged to the sister of the victim, Febin George Gomas. Neighbors indicated that the engagement was recently called off, a decision they suspect led to the tragic event on Monday night.

In a startling twist, Raj reportedly arrived at the victim's home in disguise, wearing a purdah. He was armed with a knife and petrol. Following the incident, Raj was found dead on a railway track, appearing to have been hit by a train, in what police assume to be a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)