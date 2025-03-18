Left Menu

Pakistani Woman Seema Haider Welcomes Baby in India Amid Legal Saga

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman allegedly in India illegally, recently became a mother again, giving birth to a girl. Arrested earlier with husband Sachin Meena, Haider's journey began from Pakistan to India via Nepal. Their legal challenges persist while she claims conversion to Hinduism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:30 IST
Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who reportedly entered India illegally, gave birth to a baby girl in Greater Noida on Tuesday. Her attorney, A P Singh, confirmed that both mother and daughter are in good health following the birth at 4 a.m. in a private hospital.

The 32-year-old Haider, alongside her second husband Sachin Meena, has been at the center of a legal and media storm after authorities discovered her living in India since mid-2023. The couple's relationship reportedly began in 2019 through an online gaming platform, spanning armies and continents.

Having four children with her first husband in Pakistan, Haider's personal and legal life has become a complex narrative of cross-border love, legal entanglements, and cultural shifts, including her claimed adoption of Hinduism. Both Haider and Meena were previously arrested on charges of illegal immigration and harboring undocumented individuals, and were released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

