Karnataka Introduces 4% Muslim Quota in Public Contracts

The Karnataka government proposed a Bill to reserve 4% of public contracts for Muslims. Tabled in the Legislative Assembly, it amends the KTPP Act. The BJP opposes, calling it unconstitutional. The proposal aims to boost employment among backward classes, without incurring extra government spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has moved to implement a significant legislative change by introducing a Bill that aims to reserve 4% of public contracts for Muslims. This Bill, presented in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, is part of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the Bill stems from the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's budget announcement on March 7. The proposal involves amending the existing KTPP Act to allocate contract reservations specifically for Muslims, seen as an effort to address unemployment and encourage participation in civil works.

While the Bill has met resistance from the BJP, labeling it an "unconstitutional misadventure," the government stresses that the legislation will not lead to additional expenditure. The Bill seeks to create inclusivity in contract allocation, reflecting broader policy shifts towards recognizing backward classes, including Muslims under the new Category 2B designation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

