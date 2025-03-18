Left Menu

Goa's Progress: A Meeting with Amit Shah

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state progress on criminal laws, mining sector developments, and administrative guidance. Sawant's Delhi visit includes meetings with various national leaders to enhance Goa's growth initiatives, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a key meeting on Tuesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The discussion focused on pivotal state-related concerns.

Sawant updated Shah on significant issues, such as the implementation of new criminal laws and developments in Goa's mining sector. He also sought Shah's guidance on advancing administrative and developmental initiatives in the coastal state, as per the statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During his visit to Delhi, Sawant is scheduled to meet with various national leaders to discuss and further Goa's administrative agenda, the CMO noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

