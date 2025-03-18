Tensions Escalate Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has publicly condemned the recent violence that erupted in Maharashtra's Nagpur over a controversial demand to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The organization is urging for stringent actions against those responsible.

Nagpur district guardian minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, reported that at least 45 individuals have been arrested following Monday's violent incidents. The conflict resulted in injuries to 34 police officers and five civilians, highlighting the severity of the unrest.

VHP general secretary, Milind Parande, accused a segment of the community of orchestrating the attacks and called for a 'vijay stambh' (victory memorial) in honor of Maratha leaders who overcame Aurangzeb. The VHP strongly condemned the violence and urged for a crackdown on anti-social elements to restore peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)