In a bold move reflecting rising tensions in Eastern Europe, Poland along with the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced their intent to exit an international land mine treaty. This decision marks a response to what they perceive as an escalating threat from Russia.

The defense ministers released a joint statement recommending their respective countries withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of antipersonnel land mines, a measure they now deem inadequate under the present security circumstances.

While they intend to back away from the treaty, they assured their ongoing adherence to humanitarian laws designed to protect civilians during conflicts, underscoring a commitment to defensive readiness while respecting humanitarian norms.

