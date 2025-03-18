Left Menu

Baltic Nations and Poland Consider Exit from Land Mine Ban Amid Russian Threat

Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are contemplating leaving the Ottawa Convention, which bans antipersonnel landmines, due to increased threats from Russia. While signaling military readiness, they maintain a commitment to humanitarian law, protecting civilians in conflict scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST
Baltic Nations and Poland Consider Exit from Land Mine Ban Amid Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a bold move reflecting rising tensions in Eastern Europe, Poland along with the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced their intent to exit an international land mine treaty. This decision marks a response to what they perceive as an escalating threat from Russia.

The defense ministers released a joint statement recommending their respective countries withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of antipersonnel land mines, a measure they now deem inadequate under the present security circumstances.

While they intend to back away from the treaty, they assured their ongoing adherence to humanitarian laws designed to protect civilians during conflicts, underscoring a commitment to defensive readiness while respecting humanitarian norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025