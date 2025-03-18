Baltic Nations and Poland Consider Exit from Land Mine Ban Amid Russian Threat
Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are contemplating leaving the Ottawa Convention, which bans antipersonnel landmines, due to increased threats from Russia. While signaling military readiness, they maintain a commitment to humanitarian law, protecting civilians in conflict scenarios.
- Country:
- Poland
In a bold move reflecting rising tensions in Eastern Europe, Poland along with the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced their intent to exit an international land mine treaty. This decision marks a response to what they perceive as an escalating threat from Russia.
The defense ministers released a joint statement recommending their respective countries withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of antipersonnel land mines, a measure they now deem inadequate under the present security circumstances.
While they intend to back away from the treaty, they assured their ongoing adherence to humanitarian laws designed to protect civilians during conflicts, underscoring a commitment to defensive readiness while respecting humanitarian norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Baltic
- landmines
- Russia
- NATO
- Ottawa Convention
- defense
- security
- humanitarian
- treaty
ALSO READ
Strengthened Alliances: U.S.-Philippines Defense Ties Under Trump Administration
European Stocks Reach New Heights Amid Defense Spending Boost
European Shares Surge Amid Boost in Defense Spending
EU's Strategic Plan: Strengthening Europe's Defense
Euro Rebounds Amid Ukraine Peace Talks and Defense Spending Boost