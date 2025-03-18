Left Menu

Operation Safeguard: UK's Temporary Solution to Prison Overflow

Due to overcrowded prisons in England and Wales, the UK government reinstates 'Operation Safeguard', allowing police cells to house inmates temporarily. The prison population has doubled over 30 years, and current facilities operate at 99% capacity. The UK’s imprisonment rate surpasses other major European countries.

In response to severe overcrowding in jails, the British government has announced the temporary use of police cells to hold prisoners. Known as 'Operation Safeguard', this measure aims to manage the overflow while dealing with the burgeoning prison population in England and Wales.

The prison population has seen a significant rise over the past 30 years, reaching over 99% occupancy, as confirmed by Shabana Mahmood in a statement to parliament. The most considerable monthly increase in prisoners was recorded in January, continuing a trend that is only now beginning to ease.

According to the World Prison Brief database, the incarceration rate in England and Wales is considerably higher than in other European nations, with 141 detainees per 100,000 people. Comparatively, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany have significantly lower rates.

