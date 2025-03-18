Impact of USAID Funding Cuts on Colombia's Peace Efforts

The suspension of USAID funding is leading to the closure of crucial peace and anti-gang programs in Colombia's poorest areas. This development threatens the implementation of the country's 2016 peace deal with the FARC rebels, as reported by officials, agency collaborators, and beneficiaries.

The Trump administration's freeze on USAID nearly halts $440 million annually for over 80 programs in Colombia alone, the largest recipient of these funds in the hemisphere. This cutback endangers drug reduction efforts, ex-combatant reintegration, and peace-building projects.

Concerns grow as cocaine production and gang violence persist amid lingering turmoil. USAID-funded initiatives, crucial for peace and development, now face setbacks, contributing to instability as Colombia grapples with crime and violence.

