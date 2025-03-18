Left Menu

Impact of USAID Funding Cuts on Colombia's Peace Efforts

The suspension of USAID funding jeopardizes Colombia's peace programs, affecting former rebels' reintegration and increasing violence risk. This funding cut impacts activities such as economic projects, drug crop substitution, and community empowerment, undermining efforts to implement the 2016 FARC peace deal and stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:33 IST
Impact of USAID Funding Cuts on Colombia's Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The suspension of USAID funding is leading to the closure of crucial peace and anti-gang programs in Colombia's poorest areas. This development threatens the implementation of the country's 2016 peace deal with the FARC rebels, as reported by officials, agency collaborators, and beneficiaries.

The Trump administration's freeze on USAID nearly halts $440 million annually for over 80 programs in Colombia alone, the largest recipient of these funds in the hemisphere. This cutback endangers drug reduction efforts, ex-combatant reintegration, and peace-building projects.

Concerns grow as cocaine production and gang violence persist amid lingering turmoil. USAID-funded initiatives, crucial for peace and development, now face setbacks, contributing to instability as Colombia grapples with crime and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025