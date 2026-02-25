Left Menu

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

The Trump administration is suing New Jersey over a state order blocking federal immigration arrests in nonpublic areas. The lawsuit accuses Governor Mikie Sherrill of obstructing federal law. New Jersey's acting attorney general calls the lawsuit a waste of resources, vowing to protect immigrant communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trenton | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:05 IST
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has launched a legal battle against New Jersey, contesting a state order that hinders federal immigration agents from performing arrests in nonpublic areas such as correctional facilities and courthouses.

Filed in federal court in Trenton, the Justice Department's lawsuit targets Governor Mikie Sherrill's executive order, which prevents the use of state property for immigration enforcement. The suit accuses Sherrill, who assumed office on January 20, of harboring criminal offenders and obstructing President Donald Trump's immigration initiatives.

In response, Sherrill criticized the federal government's priorities, while the state's acting attorney general, Jennifer Davenport, dismissed the legal action as a misuse of federal resources. This lawsuit marks an ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and states with restrictive immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026