Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

The Trump administration has launched a legal battle against New Jersey, contesting a state order that hinders federal immigration agents from performing arrests in nonpublic areas such as correctional facilities and courthouses.

Filed in federal court in Trenton, the Justice Department's lawsuit targets Governor Mikie Sherrill's executive order, which prevents the use of state property for immigration enforcement. The suit accuses Sherrill, who assumed office on January 20, of harboring criminal offenders and obstructing President Donald Trump's immigration initiatives.

In response, Sherrill criticized the federal government's priorities, while the state's acting attorney general, Jennifer Davenport, dismissed the legal action as a misuse of federal resources. This lawsuit marks an ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and states with restrictive immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)