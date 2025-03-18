Tragic End to a Broken Engagement: Murder in Kerala

In a tragic event unfolding in Kerala's Kollam district, 22-year-old college student Febin George Gomas was allegedly murdered by Thejas Raj, his sister's former fiancé. The unfortunate incident took place after the sister ended their engagement.

According to the police report, Raj attacked Febin on Monday night, dressed in a purdah and carrying a knife and petrol. The suspect was later found dead on a railway track, with initial findings suggesting a possible suicide.

Authorities are probing the sequence of events leading to the murder, including the source of the petrol and the discovery of the purdah discarded at the scene. The investigation continues, amidst locals' belief that the engagement's cancellation sparked the violent act.

