Left Menu

Tragic End to a Broken Engagement: Murder in Kerala

In Kerala, a 22-year-old student named Febin George Gomas was allegedly murdered by Thejas Raj, his sister's ex-fiancé. The attack occurred after the engagement was called off, with Raj later found dead on a railway track, suspected of suicide. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:35 IST
Tragic End to a Broken Engagement: Murder in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event unfolding in Kerala's Kollam district, 22-year-old college student Febin George Gomas was allegedly murdered by Thejas Raj, his sister's former fiancé. The unfortunate incident took place after the sister ended their engagement.

According to the police report, Raj attacked Febin on Monday night, dressed in a purdah and carrying a knife and petrol. The suspect was later found dead on a railway track, with initial findings suggesting a possible suicide.

Authorities are probing the sequence of events leading to the murder, including the source of the petrol and the discovery of the purdah discarded at the scene. The investigation continues, amidst locals' belief that the engagement's cancellation sparked the violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025