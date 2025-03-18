DFFE Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Stance Amid Allegations of Assault at SA’s Antarctic Base

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to misconduct at South Africa’s Antarctic research station, SANAE IV, following allegations of assault and threats that recently surfaced in the media.

Reports over the weekend suggested that an altercation occurred between two members of the nine-person overwintering team, with one individual allegedly physically attacking and threatening to kill another. These claims have sparked concern over the safety and interpersonal dynamics at the remote base.

However, the department has firmly dismissed suggestions that the incident warranted an emergency recall of any team members, emphasizing that operations at the base remain stable.

DFFE: No Immediate Evacuations Required

In a statement issued on Monday, the DFFE confirmed that no personnel had been removed from SANAE IV as a result of the incident.

“The department confirms that there were no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town,” the statement read.

The department clarified that had the situation escalated to the point where an individual’s removal was deemed necessary, the team management would have taken immediate action to replace the member in question.

“If such incidents occurred, the management team of the department would have replaced such an overwintering team member with immediate effect, as the DFFE’s position on the matter is clear: zero tolerance for any misconduct that would affect the working and relationship conditions at SANAE IV,” it stated.

At the time the SA Agulhas II departed for Antarctica on 1 February 2025, the department maintained that all was in order at the research base.

Response Plan and Intervention Measures Implemented

The department confirmed that the alleged assault was reported last month, triggering a structured response plan aimed at addressing the issue through professional mediation and psychological intervention.

This process, according to the DFFE, has been ongoing almost daily to ensure that both the victim and the alleged perpetrator receive appropriate support while reinforcing the department’s commitment to maintaining discipline and a safe working environment.

“This process has been ongoing on an almost daily basis in order to ensure that those on the base know that the department is supportive and willing to do whatever is needed to restore interpersonal relationships, but also firm in dealing with issues of discipline,” the statement explained.

Senior Officials Directly Involved in Managing the Incident

Recognizing the delicate nature of the situation, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, along with the department’s Director-General, Nomfundo Tshabalala, have taken personal charge of the management process.

Their involvement comes at a critical time, as Antarctic winter conditions make immediate travel to and from the base significantly more challenging. Many research operations across the continent have already been scaled back due to the onset of extreme weather and limited accessibility.

Alleged Perpetrator Cooperating with Investigations

The accused team member has reportedly cooperated fully with the intervention process, undergoing additional psychological evaluations and expressing remorse for their actions.

“[He] has willingly participated in further psychological evaluation, shown remorse, and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended,” the DFFE stated.

The individual has issued a formal apology to the victim and has offered to verbally apologise to all SANAE IV team members.

In addition to mediation efforts, the department has implemented long-term intervention measures, including professional counselling services, to help rebuild trust and ensure a safe and cohesive working environment.

Labour Relations and Sexual Harassment Investigation Underway

While an internal Labour Relations process has been activated to address the alleged physical assault, the department also confirmed that an allegation of sexual harassment is under investigation.

However, it categorically denied any reports of sexual assault, stating that these claims were incorrect.

Minister George to Reassure Team and Their Families

Minister George has committed to engaging directly with the overwintering team to reaffirm the government’s support for their wellbeing.

“Careful management is required to give comfort to those at the base and also to their families,” the DFFE stated.

The department believes that the proactive involvement of wellness professionals, independent counselling services, and structured interventions will help de-escalate tensions and rebuild a functional team dynamic.

“The willingness of the team to engage in Wellness Programme interventions, as well as the professional and independent counselling, will assist in crafting a solution,” it said.

Commitment to Safety and Scientific Work Continues

The ultimate goal, according to the DFFE, is ensuring that all SANAE IV personnel are safe, healthy, and able to collaborate effectively in their scientific research efforts.

Despite the incident, the department reiterated its confidence in the team’s ability to continue their important research work in Antarctica.

“The ultimate goal would be that all at SANAE IV are safe and healthy, working together as a team to advance the very important work they are performing in Antarctica,” the statement concluded.

With investigations ongoing and intervention measures in place, the situation at SANAE IV is being closely monitored, ensuring that South Africa’s presence in Antarctica remains stable, professional, and committed to excellence in research.

