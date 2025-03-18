Government's Commitment to Reviving Manipur Amid Economic Challenges
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted the central government's commitment to restoring normalcy and supporting economic growth in Manipur amid ongoing unrest. She countered criticism regarding the government's response, praised efforts to enhance law and order, and outlined significant financial allocations for the state's recovery and development.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the central government's dedication to returning stability to Manipur and boosting its economy during a parliamentary discussion. She urged the opposition to prioritize peace over political blame-shifting.
Addressing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the violence-stricken state, Sitharaman highlighted precedents from previous administrations and notable visits by the Union Home Minister and Minister of State for Home as indicative of current government efforts.
The minister outlined various fiscal measures, including special assistance and contingency funds, to improve the state's economic and social landscape amidst ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Law and Order Concerns Amid Social Activist Medha Patkar's Visit to Hyderabad
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
Al-Sisi Expresses Optimism on Trump’s Peace Efforts
"All aspects of law and order will be managed by women officers": Gujarat Home Minister ahead of PM Modi's visit
Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar over law and order issue in state