Government's Commitment to Reviving Manipur Amid Economic Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted the central government's commitment to restoring normalcy and supporting economic growth in Manipur amid ongoing unrest. She countered criticism regarding the government's response, praised efforts to enhance law and order, and outlined significant financial allocations for the state's recovery and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:31 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the central government's dedication to returning stability to Manipur and boosting its economy during a parliamentary discussion. She urged the opposition to prioritize peace over political blame-shifting.

Addressing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the violence-stricken state, Sitharaman highlighted precedents from previous administrations and notable visits by the Union Home Minister and Minister of State for Home as indicative of current government efforts.

The minister outlined various fiscal measures, including special assistance and contingency funds, to improve the state's economic and social landscape amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

