Odisha Crime Branch Reopens High-Profile Murder Case

In a significant development, the Odisha Police's Crime Branch has revived investigations into the mysterious murder of Naba Kishore Das, a former state Health Minister, as announced by the Law Minister in the Assembly.

The Crime Branch's two-member team has started recording statements from Das's family members at their Jharsuguda residence. This move comes amidst persistent demands from the late minister's family for a CBI probe, following criticisms that prior investigations overlooked crucial aspects of the case.

Despite completing an earlier probe and charging Gopal Krishna Das as the prime suspect, the Crime Branch's fresh inquiry aims to exhaust all investigative angles and bring justice to the bereaved family. The former inquiries were criticized for not exploring the possibility of additional accomplices in the murder.

