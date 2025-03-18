Karnataka Assembly Speaker Takes Strong Stance Against Officials' Misconduct

In Karnataka's legislative circles, tensions rose as Assembly Speaker U T Khader took a firm stand against alleged misconduct by senior government officials towards two MLAs. Citing instances reported by Congress MLA Raju Kage and BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud, Khader transferred the cases to the privilege committee for further examination.

The procedural move was prompted by accusations of disrespect from the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Rajender Kumar Kataria, and Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannavar towards the MLAs. Khader emphasized the necessity of upholding the dignity of the legislature, warning of the broader implications on the Assembly's respect.

Amidst opposition outcry, Khader held fast, highlighting the need to prioritize legislators' grievances over bureaucratic influence. Calls for swift action by both the privilege committee and the government were echoed by leaders, underscoring a demand for accountability within governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)