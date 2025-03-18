Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Takes Strong Stance Against Officials' Misconduct

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader referred allegations of misconduct by senior officials against MLAs Raju Kage and Basawaraj Mattimud to the privilege committee. Khader underscored the importance of respect for legislators and emphasized the need for government action, while opposition leaders expressed concerns over escalating bureaucratic influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka's legislative circles, tensions rose as Assembly Speaker U T Khader took a firm stand against alleged misconduct by senior government officials towards two MLAs. Citing instances reported by Congress MLA Raju Kage and BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud, Khader transferred the cases to the privilege committee for further examination.

The procedural move was prompted by accusations of disrespect from the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Rajender Kumar Kataria, and Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannavar towards the MLAs. Khader emphasized the necessity of upholding the dignity of the legislature, warning of the broader implications on the Assembly's respect.

Amidst opposition outcry, Khader held fast, highlighting the need to prioritize legislators' grievances over bureaucratic influence. Calls for swift action by both the privilege committee and the government were echoed by leaders, underscoring a demand for accountability within governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

