Left Menu

Justice Sought for Slain Journalist in Chhattisgarh's Road Scandal

Freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was murdered for exposing irregularities in road construction in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Contractor Suresh Chandrakar, along with his brothers and a supervisor, planned the murder. The body was hidden in a septic tank. Police arrested the accused swiftly, with a charge sheet filed detailing their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:03 IST
Justice Sought for Slain Journalist in Chhattisgarh's Road Scandal
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events in Bijapur district, freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was killed after reporting on irregularities in road construction activities. The shocking murder, meticulously planned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar with assistance from his brothers and supervisor, highlights the grave risks faced by journalists.

The charge sheet, extending 1,200 pages, named Suresh and his associates. Authorities revealed the culprits cunningly concealed Chandrakar's body in a septic tank, later covered with concrete to delay discovery, but were apprehended within 72 hours after the crime unfolded.

The police, backed by forensic evidence, filed cases under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. Mukesh, a freelancer for NDTV, illuminated the shady dealings in the Nelasnar-Mirthur-Gangaloor road project on his YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction', which was the motive behind the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025