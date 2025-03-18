Justice Sought for Slain Journalist in Chhattisgarh's Road Scandal

In a grim turn of events in Bijapur district, freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was killed after reporting on irregularities in road construction activities. The shocking murder, meticulously planned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar with assistance from his brothers and supervisor, highlights the grave risks faced by journalists.

The charge sheet, extending 1,200 pages, named Suresh and his associates. Authorities revealed the culprits cunningly concealed Chandrakar's body in a septic tank, later covered with concrete to delay discovery, but were apprehended within 72 hours after the crime unfolded.

The police, backed by forensic evidence, filed cases under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. Mukesh, a freelancer for NDTV, illuminated the shady dealings in the Nelasnar-Mirthur-Gangaloor road project on his YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction', which was the motive behind the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)