Renewed Hope: Cyprus Leaders Meet for Peace Talks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened informal talks in Geneva with Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders to revive the Cyprus peace process, stalled for almost eight years. Key diplomats from Britain, Greece, and Turkiye attended discussions aimed at resolving the island’s division since 1974.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted crucial informal talks in Geneva on Tuesday, bringing together Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders with hopes of rejuvenating the Cyprus peace efforts, which have been stagnant for nearly eight years.

The meeting included prominent figures such as Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar, and top diplomatic officials from Britain, Greece, and Turkiye. These discussions are part of a UN-brokered initiative to finally settle a longstanding dispute that has persisted for over fifty years, following the division of the island in 1974.

Despite Cyprus joining the European Union in 2004, only the Southern Greek Cypriot region benefits from full EU membership privileges, highlighting the ongoing challenges. The renewed talks come amid accusations against Tatar of pushing for partition in line with Turkiye's wishes, reflecting deep internal and external tensions over the future of Cyprus.

