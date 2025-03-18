Left Menu

Stalemate at Sea: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Face Arrests

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested three fishermen. Despite repeated requests, the arrests continue, affecting the livelihood of the fishing community. Stalin seeks the release of 110 detained fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:20 IST
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the arrest of three Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen, who had set out from Rameswaram, are part of a larger group of 110 reportedly held in custody.

Stalin pointed out that this is the 10th such arrest incident in just the first three months of 2025. He emphasized that previous pleas for diplomatic intervention to prevent such events had shown little result, leaving fishermen and their families in dire straits.

The chief minister underscored the urgent need for effective diplomatic efforts to secure the immediate release of all Tamil Nadu fishermen currently detained, along with their boats. He highlighted the critical impact of these arrests on the livelihoods of the fishing communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

