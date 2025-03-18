Dhaka Court Orders Major Account Freezes Amid Hasina Corruption Probe

A Dhaka court has intensified its investigation into former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family by freezing 31 bank accounts linked to them amid widespread corruption allegations. The move involves accounts belonging to members of the Awami League, the ruling political party Hasina led for nearly 16 years until her ouster.

The decision to freeze the accounts comes as part of an ongoing probe by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which suggested that Hasina and her family members were attempting to transfer funds totaling over Tk 394.6 crore. Judge Md Zakir Hossain granted the ACC's application to prevent any transfer of funds amid these serious allegations.

The ACC's investigation extends beyond the frozen accounts, including an inquiry into potential embezzlement from projects like the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and possible laundering of USD 300 million. Travel bans have also been imposed on Hasina and several family members as part of broader prevention measures.

