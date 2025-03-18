Left Menu

Dhaka Court Orders Major Account Freezes Amid Hasina Corruption Probe

A Dhaka court has frozen 31 bank accounts linked to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family amid corruption allegations. Accounts include those tied to the Bangladesh Awami League and other organizations. The Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating Hasina over embezzlement and money laundering accusations.

A Dhaka court has intensified its investigation into former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family by freezing 31 bank accounts linked to them amid widespread corruption allegations. The move involves accounts belonging to members of the Awami League, the ruling political party Hasina led for nearly 16 years until her ouster.

The decision to freeze the accounts comes as part of an ongoing probe by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which suggested that Hasina and her family members were attempting to transfer funds totaling over Tk 394.6 crore. Judge Md Zakir Hossain granted the ACC's application to prevent any transfer of funds amid these serious allegations.

The ACC's investigation extends beyond the frozen accounts, including an inquiry into potential embezzlement from projects like the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and possible laundering of USD 300 million. Travel bans have also been imposed on Hasina and several family members as part of broader prevention measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

