Left Menu

Rethinking the Global Order: India Calls for Fair Application of International Norms

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar critiques the inconsistent application of global rules, citing Pakistan's long-standing illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir. He calls for a reevaluation of the world order to ensure fair and uniform application of international norms, particularly within the UN framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:51 IST
Rethinking the Global Order: India Calls for Fair Application of International Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique during a high-profile event, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the longstanding inconsistencies in the application of global rules, especially concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity. Referencing Pakistan's protracted occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar accused the international community of creating a 'dispute' out of an invasion, effectively equating the aggressor with the victim.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar argued that since the end of World War II, global norms have been applied unevenly, largely to the detriment of nations like India. With session themes centered on 'Thrones and Thorns: Defending the Integrity of Nations,' he criticized Western countries for perpetuating an old order that fails to reflect current geopolitical realities.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for reform, urging a reassessment of the United Nations to ensure that global norms are applied fairly and consistently. He called for a rebalancing of the current world order, reflecting the changed global power dynamics and the unique position of India as a leader in the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025