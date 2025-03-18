Rethinking the Global Order: India Calls for Fair Application of International Norms

In a pointed critique during a high-profile event, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the longstanding inconsistencies in the application of global rules, especially concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity. Referencing Pakistan's protracted occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar accused the international community of creating a 'dispute' out of an invasion, effectively equating the aggressor with the victim.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar argued that since the end of World War II, global norms have been applied unevenly, largely to the detriment of nations like India. With session themes centered on 'Thrones and Thorns: Defending the Integrity of Nations,' he criticized Western countries for perpetuating an old order that fails to reflect current geopolitical realities.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for reform, urging a reassessment of the United Nations to ensure that global norms are applied fairly and consistently. He called for a rebalancing of the current world order, reflecting the changed global power dynamics and the unique position of India as a leader in the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)