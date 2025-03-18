Tragic Love Turned Deadly: A Tale of Heartbreak and Murder

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kerala's Kollam district as a 22-year-old college student was murdered, allegedly by his sister's former fiancé. Police reports state that the suspect, Thejas Raj, acted in response to his engagement's termination, driven by a tragic mix of personal turmoil and violence.

The first information report details the victim's parents' allegations against Raj for premeditated murder. Raj allegedly intruded into their home, attacked the victim's father, and proceeded to fatally stab Febin George Gomas, the son, who attempted to intervene. Subsequent to this, Raj ended his life by stepping in front of a train.

The suspect's intent was underscored by his disguise in a purdah and possession of petrol and a knife. The authorities are actively investigating the source of the petrol, while the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, symbolic of personal vendettas turning grievously violent.

(With inputs from agencies.)