Left Menu

Tragic Love Turned Deadly: A Tale of Heartbreak and Murder

In Kerala's Kollam district, a love affair gone wrong resulted in the murder of a college student, allegedly by his sister's ex-fiance. The situation escalated after the woman ended their engagement. This tragic act of violence culminated in the assailant's suicide, leaving a community reeling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:34 IST
Tragic Love Turned Deadly: A Tale of Heartbreak and Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kerala's Kollam district as a 22-year-old college student was murdered, allegedly by his sister's former fiancé. Police reports state that the suspect, Thejas Raj, acted in response to his engagement's termination, driven by a tragic mix of personal turmoil and violence.

The first information report details the victim's parents' allegations against Raj for premeditated murder. Raj allegedly intruded into their home, attacked the victim's father, and proceeded to fatally stab Febin George Gomas, the son, who attempted to intervene. Subsequent to this, Raj ended his life by stepping in front of a train.

The suspect's intent was underscored by his disguise in a purdah and possession of petrol and a knife. The authorities are actively investigating the source of the petrol, while the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, symbolic of personal vendettas turning grievously violent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025