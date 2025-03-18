Left Menu

Bail Amidst Security Concerns: The Tense Saga of Christian Michel

Christian Michel James, a key middleman in the AgustaWestland case, navigates legal proceedings in Delhi after being extradited from Dubai. Despite bail being granted in both CBI and ED cases, James expresses security concerns, choosing incarceration over freedom. Court conditions his release pending compliance with specific legal requirements.

The Tihar jail authorities disclosed to a Delhi court on Tuesday that Christian Michel James, implicated as a middleman in the AgustaWestland case, is not entitled to remission since he has not been convicted yet.

The jail superintendent informed special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal that James's conduct during incarceration was deemed 'satisfactory' and no punishment record exists during his custody. Meanwhile, judge Aggarwal sought a detailed report on James's plea for a six-month remission.

James, a British national extradited from Dubai after four-month custody there, demonstrated readiness to 'finish his sentence' in India to avoid perceived 'security risks' despite bail being granted in both CBI and ED cases. However, James underscored he couldn't accept bail due to these hazards outside Tihar prison, implying safety threats elevate whenever he exits the facility. Consequently, the court mandated strict conditions for his bail, including marking attendance biweekly and not interacting with the media about the ongoing case.

Latest News

