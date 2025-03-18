Macron Boosts French Defense with Advanced Rafale Jets

French President Emmanuel Macron announced substantial investments in the nation's defense sector, signaling a strategic shift to fortify national security amid escalating regional tensions.

Macron revealed plans to order additional Rafale warplanes and upgrade an air base with advanced nuclear missile technology, demonstrating a commitment to enhanced military capabilities.

This development comes as European nations, influenced by geopolitical pressures, seek greater autonomy by bolstering defense budgets and reducing reliance on the United States.

