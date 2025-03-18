Macron Boosts French Defense with Advanced Rafale Jets
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to enhance the country's defense capabilities by acquiring additional Rafale warplanes and upgrading a historic air base with new nuclear missile technology. Macron aims to increase defense spending to 3-3.5% of France's economic output, amid rising security concerns in Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced substantial investments in the nation's defense sector, signaling a strategic shift to fortify national security amid escalating regional tensions.
Macron revealed plans to order additional Rafale warplanes and upgrade an air base with advanced nuclear missile technology, demonstrating a commitment to enhanced military capabilities.
This development comes as European nations, influenced by geopolitical pressures, seek greater autonomy by bolstering defense budgets and reducing reliance on the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
