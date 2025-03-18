Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes on Daraa Spur International Condemnation

The Syrian foreign ministry on Tuesday publicly condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Daraa, a southwestern city, asserting the attacks resulted in civilian casualties.

The day before, the strikes reportedly led to three deaths and injured 19 individuals, according to the Syrian civil defense group dubbed the White Helmets.

Israel confirmed the strikes, stating they aimed at military targets, while Syria decried them as contraventions of international law threatening regional and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)