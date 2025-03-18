Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes on Daraa Spur International Condemnation
The Syrian foreign ministry condemned Israeli airstrikes on Daraa, which reportedly killed three people and injured 19. The strikes are part of an ongoing pattern of Israeli attacks on Syria, which Israel claims target military infrastructure. Syria labels these acts as violations of international law.
The Syrian foreign ministry on Tuesday publicly condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Daraa, a southwestern city, asserting the attacks resulted in civilian casualties.
The day before, the strikes reportedly led to three deaths and injured 19 individuals, according to the Syrian civil defense group dubbed the White Helmets.
Israel confirmed the strikes, stating they aimed at military targets, while Syria decried them as contraventions of international law threatening regional and global security.
