Ex-PAN Urges Swift Resolution of Naga Political Conflict

The Ex-Parliamentarians Association of Nagaland is urging the central government to finalize the drafts of two political agreements with Naga groups. During their meeting, they discussed the unresolved Naga political issue, the Free Movement Regime, and the construction of a crucial road, advocating for peace and progress in Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:08 IST
The Ex-Parliamentarians Association of Nagaland (Ex-PAN) has called upon the Indian government to expedite the resolution of ongoing political issues with Naga groups. The association, during its general meeting, underscored the importance of finalizing drafts for existing agreements.

This appeal was part of a resolution adopted at their recent meeting held in Dimapur. Secretary Merentoshi R Jamir emphasized the association's desire for the central government to disclose details of agreements signed with Naga groups, urging transparency to facilitate progress in the state.

Key discussions at the meeting included the Free Movement Regime and infrastructure projects like the Foothill Road, highlighting the need for peace for the region's development. Ex-PAN stressed that these measures are crucial to fulfill the long-standing aspirations of Nagaland's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

