Record Penalty for Misleading Conduct: Court Slams Petitioner with Rs 1 Crore Fine

The Telangana High Court has imposed a substantial penalty of Rs 1 crore on a petitioner for misleading the court by suppressing pertinent facts in a land dispute. The court identified the petitioner, Venkata Rami Reddy, as utilizing multiple writ petitions to mislead the judiciary with false claims.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka ordered the penalty to be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority by April 10, 2025. Failure to comply will result in the writ petition being listed again on April 11, as instructed to the Registrar (Judicial-I). The petitioner was found to have misrepresented his possession and ownership of a nine-acre land at Bandlaguda mandal, Hyderabad.

The court emphasized that such actions undermine the integrity of the judicial process, leading to an unnecessary burden on the courts. The petitioner's efforts to seize valuable government land through fabricated documents highlighted the abuse of legal remedies, prompting the exemplary fine.

