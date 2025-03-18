Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Calls for Ceasefire Resumption

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed deep concern over the end of the Gaza ceasefire caused by Israeli attacks. She urged immediate talks for a new ceasefire phase and hostage releases, emphasizing the importance of proportionality in international law and appealing to the U.S. for influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:34 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Calls for Ceasefire Resumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has voiced deep concern about the abrupt end to the ceasefire in Gaza, which has arisen due to renewed Israeli attacks. Speaking on Tuesday, Baerbock emphasized the urgent need to initiate talks for the second phase of the ceasefire and to ensure the immediate resumption of hostage releases.

Addressing the shocking imagery of burning tents in Gaza's refugee camps, Baerbock highlighted the importance of adhering to international law principles, specifically citing the need for proportionality even in acts of self-defense.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Foreign Minister has made a direct appeal to the United States, encouraging it to leverage its regional influence to facilitate peace processes and negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025