Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Calls for Ceasefire Resumption
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed deep concern over the end of the Gaza ceasefire caused by Israeli attacks. She urged immediate talks for a new ceasefire phase and hostage releases, emphasizing the importance of proportionality in international law and appealing to the U.S. for influence.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has voiced deep concern about the abrupt end to the ceasefire in Gaza, which has arisen due to renewed Israeli attacks. Speaking on Tuesday, Baerbock emphasized the urgent need to initiate talks for the second phase of the ceasefire and to ensure the immediate resumption of hostage releases.
Addressing the shocking imagery of burning tents in Gaza's refugee camps, Baerbock highlighted the importance of adhering to international law principles, specifically citing the need for proportionality even in acts of self-defense.
In response to the escalating crisis, the Foreign Minister has made a direct appeal to the United States, encouraging it to leverage its regional influence to facilitate peace processes and negotiations.
