Germany Boosts Defense Investment Amid Constitutional Changes

Germany has decided to significantly increase its public investment in defense and ease its borrowing rules, a move praised by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This change emphasizes Germany's commitment to investing heavily in defense, as highlighted in a press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Germany is set to make a substantial increase in its public defense investments while relaxing its borrowing constraints. This move has been applauded by the European Commission.

President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the decision, indicating Germany's strong commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities.

During a press briefing in Copenhagen alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, von der Leyen emphasized the significance of Germany's financial commitment to defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

