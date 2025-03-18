Left Menu

Historic Triple Death Sentence for Gruesome Crime in Bhopal

A special court in Bhopal has sentenced Atul Nihale to a historic 'triple death sentence' for the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl. His mother and sister received two-year jail terms for aiding in the crime. This marks the first instance of such a verdict in the state.

In a landmark verdict, a Bhopal court handed out a 'triple death sentence' to Atul Nihale, who was convicted of the horrifying rape and murder of a minor girl last September. Special Judge Kumudini Patel, overseeing cases under the POCSO Act, also sentenced Nihale's mother and sister to two years in prison for abetting the crime.

The crime, which sent shockwaves through the Shahjahanabad area, occurred when the five-year-old victim left her uncle's home. Her disappearance was reported to the police, who traced foul odors back to Nihale's flat, leading to the grisly discovery of the child's body hidden in a water tank.

Upon investigation, Nihale confessed, acknowledging that his mother and sister helped hide the crime. DNA tests confirmed his guilt, and Judge Patel condemned the 'demonic nature' of the act, leaving no room for leniency. This is the first time a 'triple death sentence' has been issued in the state.

