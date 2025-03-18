Trump Battles Judiciary: Deportation Drama Unfolds
The Trump administration faced legal challenges over the deportation of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act. A judge's temporary ban sparked controversy, with President Trump calling for the judge's impeachment. The Supreme Court's Chief Justice rejected impeachment as a response to judicial disagreements.
The Trump administration defended the deportation of Venezuelans as a judge temporarily halted removals under an 18th-century law. President Trump's call for impeachment of the judge drew criticism from the Supreme Court's Chief Justice.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg imposed a two-week deportation ban under Trump's proclamation citing irregular warfare by the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. The Justice Department was asked about the timing of deportations and Trump's proclamation.
Despite the ban, deportation flights to El Salvador were carried out, with the administration arguing compliance with the written order. Trump's impeachment call was amid criticisms, including from Chief Justice John Roberts, emphasizing the appellate review process over impeachment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
