Trump Battles Judiciary: Deportation Drama Unfolds

The Trump administration defended the deportation of Venezuelans as a judge temporarily halted removals under an 18th-century law. President Trump's call for impeachment of the judge drew criticism from the Supreme Court's Chief Justice.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg imposed a two-week deportation ban under Trump's proclamation citing irregular warfare by the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. The Justice Department was asked about the timing of deportations and Trump's proclamation.

Despite the ban, deportation flights to El Salvador were carried out, with the administration arguing compliance with the written order. Trump's impeachment call was amid criticisms, including from Chief Justice John Roberts, emphasizing the appellate review process over impeachment.

