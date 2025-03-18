Global Trade Tensions Flare: U.S., China, and Canada in WTO Showdown

The United States has indicated its willingness to negotiate with both China and Canada, following the filing of trade disputes by the two nations, according to documents from the World Trade Organization (WTO) released on Tuesday.

In an escalating trade conflict, Canada filed for consultations earlier this month, marking the initial phase of a WTO trade dispute regarding what they deem 'unjustified tariffs' imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, China also launched a trade dispute after tariffs were placed on Chinese goods by the U.S. back in February, signaling a complex tri-national trade confrontation.

