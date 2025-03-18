Left Menu

Global Trade Tensions Flare: U.S., China, and Canada in WTO Showdown

The U.S. expressed readiness to negotiate with China and Canada after both countries filed trade disputes in response to new U.S. tariffs, WTO documents revealed. Canada took initial steps in a WTO trade dispute over 'unjustified tariffs' by President Trump, while China disputed February tariffs on its goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:26 IST
Global Trade Tensions Flare: U.S., China, and Canada in WTO Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United States has indicated its willingness to negotiate with both China and Canada, following the filing of trade disputes by the two nations, according to documents from the World Trade Organization (WTO) released on Tuesday.

In an escalating trade conflict, Canada filed for consultations earlier this month, marking the initial phase of a WTO trade dispute regarding what they deem 'unjustified tariffs' imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, China also launched a trade dispute after tariffs were placed on Chinese goods by the U.S. back in February, signaling a complex tri-national trade confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025