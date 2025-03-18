Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Yemen's Resilient Commander in a Complex Conflict

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the enigmatic leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters, has emerged as Iran's most prominent Arab ally, becoming a significant adversary to Israel. Despite intensified U.S. strikes following his Red Sea attacks, al-Houthi has shown resilience, leveraging the tenacity of his forces in the ongoing regional turmoil.

In March, the Houthis announced a return to targeting Israeli vessels in retaliation for the closure of Gaza's crossings, a move that underscores their solidarity with Palestinians. This declaration followed just a week after the United States designated them as a "foreign terrorist organization," citing threats to maritime trade and regional stability.

Al-Houthi, appearing in a broadcast with traditional Yemeni attire, vehemently criticized Israel's blockade as a humanitarian crime and denounced Arab nations' silence. His movement, backed by a decade of warfare experience, now possesses advanced weaponry, making it a core component of the Iran-led axis, challenging Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)