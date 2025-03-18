EC to Link Voter Cards with Aadhaar Amid Privacy Concerns

The Election Commission announced plans to explore the linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar, engaging in technical consultations with UIDAI. This move comes in light of privacy concerns and Supreme Court guidelines.

This decision followed a meeting with high-level government officials, marking a significant step towards addressing opposition concerns about irregularities in voter registrations. The process will adhere to existing legislation and is voluntary under the Representation of the People Act.

Amidst widespread political debate, the EC aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in electoral rolls. The Supreme Court also urged deliberation on enhanced transparency measures. The timeline for these changes remains unspecified, and the EC faces pressure from parties demanding reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)