Assembly Walkout over Tribal Encounter Sparks Demand for Justice

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh assembly was disrupted as Congress staged a walkout. The demand was set for Rs 1 crore financial support and a government job for the family of Hiran Parte, a tribal man killed in a controversial encounter with Naxalites.

Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria raised concerns over the authenticity of encounters labeled as anti-Naxalism operations. The latest incident happened on March 9 in the Kanha National Park and Tiger Reserve, where Parte, initially described as a Naxalite, was later termed a sympathizer by police.

The state government announced an inquiry into the confrontation. While a magisterial probe is in progress, Opposition MLAs demand immediate financial compensation and refute the claim of Parte's Naxalite ties, promising increased scrutiny on government actions and a dialogue over tribal rights.

