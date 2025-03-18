Assembly Walkout over Tribal Encounter Sparks Demand for Justice
The Madhya Pradesh assembly saw a walkout by Congress members demanding Rs 1 crore and a government job for the family of Hiran Parte, a tribal man killed in an encounter with Naxalites. The case has raised doubts of a fake encounter, prompting a call for a judicial probe.
On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh assembly was disrupted as Congress staged a walkout. The demand was set for Rs 1 crore financial support and a government job for the family of Hiran Parte, a tribal man killed in a controversial encounter with Naxalites.
Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria raised concerns over the authenticity of encounters labeled as anti-Naxalism operations. The latest incident happened on March 9 in the Kanha National Park and Tiger Reserve, where Parte, initially described as a Naxalite, was later termed a sympathizer by police.
The state government announced an inquiry into the confrontation. While a magisterial probe is in progress, Opposition MLAs demand immediate financial compensation and refute the claim of Parte's Naxalite ties, promising increased scrutiny on government actions and a dialogue over tribal rights.
