Left Menu

Assembly Walkout over Tribal Encounter Sparks Demand for Justice

The Madhya Pradesh assembly saw a walkout by Congress members demanding Rs 1 crore and a government job for the family of Hiran Parte, a tribal man killed in an encounter with Naxalites. The case has raised doubts of a fake encounter, prompting a call for a judicial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:54 IST
Assembly Walkout over Tribal Encounter Sparks Demand for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh assembly was disrupted as Congress staged a walkout. The demand was set for Rs 1 crore financial support and a government job for the family of Hiran Parte, a tribal man killed in a controversial encounter with Naxalites.

Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria raised concerns over the authenticity of encounters labeled as anti-Naxalism operations. The latest incident happened on March 9 in the Kanha National Park and Tiger Reserve, where Parte, initially described as a Naxalite, was later termed a sympathizer by police.

The state government announced an inquiry into the confrontation. While a magisterial probe is in progress, Opposition MLAs demand immediate financial compensation and refute the claim of Parte's Naxalite ties, promising increased scrutiny on government actions and a dialogue over tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025