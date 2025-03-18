Haryana's New Initiative Against Drug Menace: 'Sankalp' Authority
Haryana's government, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda, launches 'Sankalp' to tackle drug issues. The multi-faceted strategy includes legal action, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitative efforts. Between 2020-2024, over 25,000 drug-related arrests were made, and cross-state coordination was strengthened to fight smuggling.
In a significant move to combat the drug problem, Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced the formation of 'Sankalp', an authority dedicated to addressing the state's growing drug menace.
The strategy includes legal actions against drug smugglers, awareness campaigns targeting youth, and rehabilitation facilities for addicts. In recent years, law enforcement agencies have made substantial progress, registering over 16,700 cases and arresting more than 25,400 offenders under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Property worth Rs 52.79 crore was seized from major smugglers.
Additionally, Dhanda emphasized enhanced interstate collaborations and surveillance to deter drug trafficking in northern India. The initiatives come amid concerns expressed in the state Assembly about the alarming rise of synthetic drugs in the region.
