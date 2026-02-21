Modi's Pivotal Puducherry Visit: Boost for BJP Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the election-focused region of Puducherry on March 1, as confirmed by senior BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana. Modi's visit aims to launch critical developmental projects and further solidify the BJP's standing in the Union Territory ahead of the polls.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's well-received visit to Karaikal, and his meeting with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, it was affirmed that the AINRC-BJP alliance will persist into the forthcoming elections. Surana highlighted the strong alliance as a key message sent to Puducherry's electorate.

Efforts are underway to organize a grand welcome for Modi in Lawspet, as talks continue to incorporate parties like Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi and potentially the AIADMK into the NDA alliance. The AIADMK's expected participation further mirrors its alliance with the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)