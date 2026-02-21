Left Menu

Modi's Pivotal Puducherry Visit: Boost for BJP Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Puducherry on March 1, with plans to launch several developmental projects. The visit aims to strengthen the BJP alliance ahead of upcoming elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Rangasamy reaffirmed the AINRC-BJP alliance in previous meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 21-02-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 08:33 IST
Modi's Pivotal Puducherry Visit: Boost for BJP Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the election-focused region of Puducherry on March 1, as confirmed by senior BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana. Modi's visit aims to launch critical developmental projects and further solidify the BJP's standing in the Union Territory ahead of the polls.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's well-received visit to Karaikal, and his meeting with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, it was affirmed that the AINRC-BJP alliance will persist into the forthcoming elections. Surana highlighted the strong alliance as a key message sent to Puducherry's electorate.

Efforts are underway to organize a grand welcome for Modi in Lawspet, as talks continue to incorporate parties like Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi and potentially the AIADMK into the NDA alliance. The AIADMK's expected participation further mirrors its alliance with the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

 India
2
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
3
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India
4
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026