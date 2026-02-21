Andhra Pradesh Paves AI-Driven Educational Revolution

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a decisive move towards technological advancement by signing seven strategic agreements during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This initiative, overseen by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, focuses on transforming the state's educational landscape through AI and quantum computing.

Partnerships have been established with leading institutions such as IBM, UNICC, and IIT Madras, among others. The agreements aim to enhance the skill base of over one lakh learners, providing them with cutting-edge expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies. Amaravati is set to become a digital hub with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for AI in collaboration with UNICC.

Furthermore, the state is committed to broadening AI education in schools and universities, ensuring a future-ready workforce. This educational mission aligns with Andhra Pradesh's broader vision of leveraging AI to drive economic and social development, focusing on governance, welfare, and public service innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)