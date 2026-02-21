Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Paves AI-Driven Educational Revolution

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed seven agreements at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, aiming to advance higher education, skill development, and school transformation. Key collaborations include partnerships with IBM and IIT Madras to enhance AI and Quantum Computing education, solidifying the state's commitment to technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 08:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh Paves AI-Driven Educational Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a decisive move towards technological advancement by signing seven strategic agreements during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This initiative, overseen by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, focuses on transforming the state's educational landscape through AI and quantum computing.

Partnerships have been established with leading institutions such as IBM, UNICC, and IIT Madras, among others. The agreements aim to enhance the skill base of over one lakh learners, providing them with cutting-edge expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies. Amaravati is set to become a digital hub with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for AI in collaboration with UNICC.

Furthermore, the state is committed to broadening AI education in schools and universities, ensuring a future-ready workforce. This educational mission aligns with Andhra Pradesh's broader vision of leveraging AI to drive economic and social development, focusing on governance, welfare, and public service innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

 India
2
Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

 India
3
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
4
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026