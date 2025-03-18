Master Plot Foiled: Intruder Nabbed at BJP Leader's Residence
A 48-year-old man from Uttarakhand was apprehended after breaking into Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna's house in Hyderabad. He aimed to steal cash but left empty-handed. His actions were captured on CCTV, leading to his arrest by police, who noted his involvement in similar crimes in Delhi.
A 48-year-old man from Uttarakhand was apprehended for breaking into the residence of Mahabubnagar MP and BJP leader DK Aruna in Hyderabad. Police spokespersons report the accused arrived in the city intending to commit property crimes.
The suspect, following his criminal routine, targeted the MP's upscale residence in Jubilee Hills. Surveillance footage captured him scaling the compound wall and attempting to steal valuables from inside the home.
Although no cash was found, his actions led to a swift police response. Multiple teams were dispatched, and after a thorough investigation of CCTV evidence, the culprit was captured. This individual reportedly has a history of similar offenses in Delhi.
