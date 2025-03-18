Left Menu

Court Orders and Confusion: Trump's Mass Federal Workers Firing Backlash

The Trump administration admitted in court to firing nearly 25,000 federal workers, a move deemed likely illegal. Agencies are currently reinstating employees, but confusion persists as some are placed on administrative leave. Further legal challenges and appeals are underway, affecting both workers and government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has acknowledged for the first time that it fired nearly 25,000 recently hired federal workers, a decision flagged as likely illegal by a federal judge.

Agencies are actively reinstating employees, but many have been placed on temporary administrative leave, causing significant operational confusion.

The administration's decision has sparked legal battles, with appeals ongoing that could lead to future employment upheavals for affected workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

