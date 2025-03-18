Diplomatic Dialogues: Leaders Convene in Qatar to Tackle Congo Conflict
Leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, met in Qatar to discuss resolving the conflict in eastern Congo. This dialogue, mediated by Qatar's emir, aims to lay the groundwork for lasting peace amid tensions over the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels' offensives.
In a bid to address escalating tensions in eastern Congo, leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda convened for face-to-face talks in Qatar. The meeting, mediated by Qatar's emir, signals a crucial step towards resolving a conflict that has disrupted the region.
Both President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda have engaged in heated exchanges over the advances of the M23 rebels, a group accused of receiving support from Rwanda. The rebels have seized control of key cities in eastern Congo, heightening the urgency for diplomatic negotiations.
International bodies and the United Nations have pointed fingers at Rwanda for allegedly supplying arms and deploying troops alongside the M23. However, Rwanda maintains its actions are purely defensive against perceived aggression from Congo's military and local militias targeting Kigali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
